Drunken driver sentenced to 40 years in prison in couple's death

SAN ANTONIO - The aftermath of a traffic crash that emotionally tore apart a family of six took center stage in court Friday.

During an emotional sentencing hearing Friday, District Judge Kevin O’Connell sentenced Justin Fey, 52, to 20 years in prison for the death of Jose Arias, 36, and 20 years in prison for the death of Arias’ wife, Rosa Maria Arias, 39. O'Connell ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

O'Connell also sentenced Fey to 10 years in prison on intoxication assault charges for injuries to each of the couple’s two children and ordered those sentences to run consecutively.

The family’s SUV was struck head-on by a pickup truck driven by Fey on Oct. 22, 2016.

After Fey was sentenced, prosecutor Lorina Rummel read victim impact statements from the children.

One letter read, “The emotional pain this person has caused is unbearable, and we are now left to grieve the loss of my parents.”

Another read, “This person took away my best friend, the one person I could always talk to and count on, my father.”

Maribel Arias, the children’s aunt who is now caring for them, told Fey, “The ‘what if’s’ invade my brain the way alcohol invaded yours.”

Staring directly at Fey, she added, “I hope you rot in prison because, regardless of what you tell yourself, you are a murderer.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.