Drunken firefighter who lied about weapon in car gets 75 day suspension

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio firefighter arrested on suspicion of DWI last year while a handgun was in his vehicle will serve a 75-day suspension, according to city records released to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Jesus Cuevas was arrested last September after San Antonio police officers observed him driving near Interstate 35 South and Cesar Chavez Boulevard without a tire on his vehicle's left rear rim.

Cuevas, whose blood alcohol content was over .15, told officers he did not have weapons in the vehicle.

However, a search of Cuevas' vehicle uncovered a handgun next to the driver's seat along with two magazines.

Court records indicate that Cuevas was not criminally charged for unlawful carry of a weapon.

City officials have declined to release body-worn camera and dash camera footage of Cuevas' arrest, since his criminal case is still pending.

Court records show Cuevas was admitted to Bexar County's Veterans Treatment Court.

The county's website indicates the court was created to help veterans with treatment and support services to help reduce possible additional incarceration events.

His next court hearing is scheduled for January 2020.

Records show Cuevas began serving the suspension on Jan. 26.

