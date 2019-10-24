Dueling experts testify in felony murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - When he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck on Feb. 18, 2018, both Rudy Borrego, 51, and the truck driver, Ricky Cantu, 57, had alcohol in their blood, according to testimony in Cantu’s felony murder trial Thursday.

Witnesses said that Cantu made a left turn into the path of Borrego.

Borrego was killed and Cantu was charged with felony murder.

Deputy Bexar County Medical Examiner Samantha Evans testified about Borrego’s autopsy report.

“His blood alcohol level is at a .07,” Evans told the jury.

In earlier testimony, Cantu’s blood alcohol level was reported to be .21, well above the legal limit of .08.

Evans said Borrego, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, died of massive head and brain injuries.

“He had a number of skull fractures, which caused tearing of the brain tissue underneath,” she said during testimony.

A lengthy hearing outside the jury’s presence was the focus of the bulk of Thursday’s testimony, with the defense questioning the validity of the state’s traffic reconstruction expert’s report. He is expected to testify Friday when the trial resumes.

The expert is expected to contradict the state’s expert, who said that Cantu was responsible for the wreck, and place the blame on Borrego.

Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl, of the 175th District, is serving as the judge in this case.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.