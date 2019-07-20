Dumpster fire spreads, damages two Southeast side homes

SAN ANTONIO - Two homes on the city's Southeast side suffered extensive damage after a fire overnight.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Delaware around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the flames actually started in a dumpster between the two houses and spread to the homes.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, but fire officials say the damage to both homes is extensive.

Both homes were undergoing renovations and no one was home, investigators say.

Arson is investigating.

