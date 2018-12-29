Dumpster fire spreads to gas meters, prompts evacuations

SAN ANTONIO - A dumpster fire that spread to a couple of natural gas meters prompted an evacuation Friday night on the city's Northwest Side.

The fire originated inside a dumpster of a 99 Cents Only store in the 4300 block of Callaghan Road.

When the flames spread to two gas meters, the fire kept going, and that's when fire officials ordered evacuations.

The fire was extinguished when the natural gas was shut off.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

