Dunkin' Donuts offering ‘Donut Fries' nationwide starting July 2

SAN ANTONIO - Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that they are introducing new "Donut Fries" nationwide beginning July 2 in a limited release.

The company's newest creation is its breakfast take on classic French fries, an easy-to-eat way to have doughnuts on the go any time of day.

According to a press release, the Donut Fries feature individual pieces of "delicious, buttery croissant style doughnut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm".

The five donut fries can be purchased for $2.

Dunkin’ Donuts tested the Donut Fries at locations in both the Boston and Providence markets earlier this year with much success.

“As America’s donut leader, we put our passion and creativity towards finding fun and unexpected ways to please and surprise donut fans," Tony Weisman, chief marketing officer of Dunkin’ Donuts, said in the release. "There was a strong consumer response towards bringing Donut Fries to all Americans during the initial test, and we are excited to make this unique donut treat available nationwide this summer.”

Officials with the company also announced it will be launching two new doughnuts as well as a brown sugar-flavored version of its cold brew iced coffee this summer. The two new doughnuts are the Chocolate Coconutty Donut, which is filled coconut cream and coconut flakes and topped with chocolate icing and crumbled shortbread cookie pieces, and the Shark Bite Donut, which is a doughnut with shark-shaped sprinkles.

