Dunkin' giving away free coffee on Monday to celebrate growth in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday are giving guests a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate the company's growth in San Antonio.

The giveaway is to promote the company's newest store opening, which is located in the 7000 block of Culebra Road, between Ingram Road and Potranco Road.

The free medium hot or iced coffee offer is only valid Monday, Jan. 7 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in San Antonio. Here's a list of participating locations:

7000 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227

11026 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

12311 Nacogdoches Rd, Ste 101 San Antonio, TX 78217

5105 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218

9230 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

3107 Tpc Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78259

18235 Bulverde Rd, Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78259

7551 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

7939 Pat Booker Rd, Ste 101, Live Oak, TX 78233

8250 FM 78, Converse, TX 78109

403 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

23503 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258

599 S State Highway 46, Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

21587 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78152

10029 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

7272 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

14510 NW Military Highway, Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78231

The company said in a press release that it also plans to open two more Dunkin’ restaurants, one in the 2000 block of Babcock Road and the other in the 200 block of Bandera Road in Boerne, Texas.

Presently, Dunkin' has more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.