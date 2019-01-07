Dunkin' giving away free coffee on Monday to celebrate growth in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday are giving guests a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate the company's growth in San Antonio.
The giveaway is to promote the company's newest store opening, which is located in the 7000 block of Culebra Road, between Ingram Road and Potranco Road.
The free medium hot or iced coffee offer is only valid Monday, Jan. 7 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in San Antonio. Here's a list of participating locations:
- 7000 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227
- 11026 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253
- 12311 Nacogdoches Rd, Ste 101 San Antonio, TX 78217
- 5105 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218
- 9230 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251
- 3107 Tpc Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78259
- 18235 Bulverde Rd, Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78259
- 7551 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
- 7939 Pat Booker Rd, Ste 101, Live Oak, TX 78233
- 8250 FM 78, Converse, TX 78109
- 403 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
- 23503 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258
- 599 S State Highway 46, Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130
- 21587 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78152
- 10029 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
- 7272 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251
- 14510 NW Military Highway, Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78231
The company said in a press release that it also plans to open two more Dunkin’ restaurants, one in the 2000 block of Babcock Road and the other in the 200 block of Bandera Road in Boerne, Texas.
Presently, Dunkin' has more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide.
