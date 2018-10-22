DWI suspected in wrong-way crash on I-10, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police suspect alcohol was involved in a wrong-way crash on the Northwest Side Sunday night.

Authorities initially got a call for a wrong-way driver at Callaghan Road and Interstate 10 around 9:30 p.m. and got another call for a wrong-way driver at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.

Finally, police said they were called to the scene of a head-on crash involving the wrong-way driver.

According to authorities, the driver going the wrong way on the highway ran from the scene after the crash. He was later apprehended on Vance Jackson Road, police said.

The driver who was hit head-on was not injured.

The San Antonio Police Department's Traffic Investigations Division is looking into the incident.

