Dwyane Wade grieves for Parkland victim buried in his jersey

MIAMI - Heat star Dwyane Wade became emotional Monday when talking about one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting being buried in his jersey.

Joaquin Oliver's parents revealed Sunday that their son was buried Feb. 17 in Wade's No. 3 basketball jersey.

Before he was gunned down in a mass shooting at a Florida high school, 17-year-old Oliver was excited about Wade's return to the Miami Heat.

"You really can't put that in words," said Wade to reporters after Monday's practice. "You hurt for the family. If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about."

Wade returned to the Heat about a week before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and three adults. He responded to the news of Oliver being buried in a Wade jersey by tweeting, "You're about to make me cry this afternoon."

"Like I said, I retweeted on Twitter, you're going to make me cry," Wade said. "It's emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that, buried him in my jersey was something that he wanted. I take pride in what I've done in this state and what I've meant for the youth. I appreciate it."

This story comes courtesy of KSAT sister station, WPLG with additional reporting from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.