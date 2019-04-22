E-scooters, e-bikes banned from two major Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO - E-scooters and e-bikes will not allowed within the event footprints of Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau.

The banned areas include parade routes and streets that are closed due to the parade.

Street closures will begin Friday at 7 a.m. for Battle of Flowers and Saturday at 3 p.m. for Fiesta Flambeau.

2019 Fiesta Schedule of Events

E-scooters will be available for pickup and drop-off in designated areas that will be marked by flags.

The city of San Antonio strongly encourages riders to wear helmets and reminds residents that only one rider per vehicle is allowed.

