Early risers line up outside Del Rio Tortilla Factory to secure holiday tamales

SAN ANTONIO - Droves of San Antonians lined up outside Del Rio Tortilla Factory around 3 a.m. Sunday to secure their Christmas tamale orders.

Every year, without fail, the iconic yellow building with hand-painted lettering is the place to be as families make sure to arrive early for first-come, first-served tamale sales.

Lisa Perez-Porter owns Del Rio Tortilla Factory. She said her staff of 45 has been preparing for the holidays for six months.

"I think it's the quality that we put in them, the love we put in them, because it's a family thing. Even though it may seem that we're so big, we are a big family," Perez-Porter said of why she believes people come back every year for more.

Angel Algerete was one of several who got to the restaurant early Sunday morning to ensure he snagged tamales for his family's Christmas dinner.

"Last year, I was here kind of late, so I brought my chair and I'm ready," Algerete said.

Algerete loaded up on dozens of pork tamales and added on bean and jalapeno.

"Everybody is depending on me to get them, so we got them," Algerete said, carrying several plastic bags full of tamales.

Christmas Eve is the final day people can take advantage of the first-come, first-served ordering option.

Perez-Porter said she hopes her store freezers will be completely empty after tomorrow.

