Early voting ends Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know...

Tuesday, April 30 is the last day of early voting for the City of San Antonio general election.

During early voting, people may vote at any early vote polling site.

City of San Antonio registered voters will have the opportunity to vote in the mayoral race and for their respective city councilperson.

The vote comes nearly a month after the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton notified Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio city council members of an investigation into their decision to discinclude Chick-fil-A from a food and beverage package deal at the San Antonio International Airport.

We asked you to submit questions for the candidates for San Antonio mayor and for all 10 City Council seats. After receiving hundreds of questions, we asked you to vote for the top ones. We're now in the process of taking those top questions to the candidates for answers. We will post their answers at the link below, so check back soon:

Check if you're registered to vote

You can check to see if you're registered to vote by going to the Texas Secretary of State's website and entering your information.

The website asks you to identify yourself using one of the following three sets of information:

Texas driver's license number and date of birth

Voter unique identifier and date of birth

Name county and date of birth

The website will tell you if your voter status is active, what precinct you're part of and any upcoming elections to prepare for.

What to bring to the polling site:

There are seven acceptable forms of identification registered voters can bring to the polls:

Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

United States military ID card with a photo

United States citizenship certificate with a photo or a United States passport

These documents may be expired up to four years. For voters age 70 or older, there is no limit on the expiration of identification.

See list of Election Day polling sites

