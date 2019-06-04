SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday, June 4 is the last day of early voting for the June 8 runoff election.

During early voting, people may vote at any early vote polling site.

City of San Antonio registered voters have the opportunity to cast their ballot for the Mayor and City Council Districts 2, 4, and 6.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday, June 8.

SEE SAMPLE BALLOT

Here is the list of early voting sites for the June 8 runoff election:

Bexar County Elections Department

Bexar County Justice Center

Brookhollow Library

Claude Black Center

Cody Library

Collins Garden Library

Copernicus Community Center

Encino Library

Great Northwest Library

Henry A. Guerra, Jr. Library

John Igo Library

Johnston Library

Las Palmas Library

Lion’s Field

Maury Maverick, Jr. Library

McCreless Library

Memorial Library

Mission Library

Parman Library at Stone Oak

Schaefer Library

South Park Mall

Tobin Library at Oakwell

UTSA – (HEB Student Union Room 1.002)

Wonderland Mall of the Americas at Crossroads

Check if you're registered to vote

You can check to see if you're registered to vote by going to the Texas Secretary of State's website and entering your information.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK

The website asks you to identify yourself using one of the following three sets of information:

Texas driver's license number and date of birth

Voter unique identifier and date of birth

Name county and date of birth

The website will tell you if your voter status is active, what precinct you're part of and any upcoming elections to prepare for.

What to bring to the polling site:

There are seven acceptable forms of identification registered voters can bring to the polls:

Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

United States military ID card with a photo

United States citizenship certificate with a photo or a United States passport

These documents may be expired up to four years. For voters age 70 or older, there is no limit on the expiration of identification.

Click here for more information.

Early Voting Map:

early-voting-map_1558471421975_21880091_ver1.0 by Ben Spicer on Scribd

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.