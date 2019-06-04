SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday, June 4 is the last day of early voting for the June 8 runoff election.
During early voting, people may vote at any early vote polling site.
City of San Antonio registered voters have the opportunity to cast their ballot for the Mayor and City Council Districts 2, 4, and 6.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election Day is Saturday, June 8.
Here is the list of early voting sites for the June 8 runoff election:
- Bexar County Elections Department
- Bexar County Justice Center
- Brookhollow Library
- Claude Black Center
- Cody Library
- Collins Garden Library
- Copernicus Community Center
- Encino Library
- Great Northwest Library
- Henry A. Guerra, Jr. Library
- John Igo Library
- Johnston Library
- Las Palmas Library
- Lion’s Field
- Maury Maverick, Jr. Library
- McCreless Library
- Memorial Library
- Mission Library
- Parman Library at Stone Oak
- Schaefer Library
- South Park Mall
- Tobin Library at Oakwell
- UTSA – (HEB Student Union Room 1.002)
- Wonderland Mall of the Americas at Crossroads
Check if you're registered to vote
You can check to see if you're registered to vote by going to the Texas Secretary of State's website and entering your information.
The website asks you to identify yourself using one of the following three sets of information:
- Texas driver's license number and date of birth
- Voter unique identifier and date of birth
- Name county and date of birth
The website will tell you if your voter status is active, what precinct you're part of and any upcoming elections to prepare for.
What to bring to the polling site:
There are seven acceptable forms of identification registered voters can bring to the polls:
- Texas driver's license
- Texas election identification certificate
- Texas personal identification card
- Texas handgun license
- United States military ID card with a photo
- United States citizenship certificate with a photo or a United States passport
These documents may be expired up to four years. For voters age 70 or older, there is no limit on the expiration of identification.
Click here for more information.
Early Voting Map:
early-voting-map_1558471421975_21880091_ver1.0 by Ben Spicer on Scribd
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.