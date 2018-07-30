Early voting for South San ISD tax ratification begins Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting for South San Independent School District's tax ratification election begins Monday.

If the tax ratification is passed, it will add up to $6.4 million. Most of the money will go toward staff, and some will support instructional programs.

The election was called because of a budget shortfall due to declining student enrollment. Early voting starts tomorrow, and will run through Aug. 10. Election day is Aug. 14.

There are two polling locations -- one at South San High School, and the other at the district administration building on Ray Ellison.

