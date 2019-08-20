Earn $5K for information about culprit in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a hit-and-run in the 10300 block of Culebra Road.

The victim was struck by a gray sedan traveling northbound while walking across the street on Thursday.

The sedan slowed down momentarily after striking the victim, who suffered serious bodily injury, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid to the victim.

The sedan sustained damage to the windshield and front left quarter panel during the crash before continuing north on Culebra Road, according to a news release.

Calls and tips to Crime Stoppers will only be eligible for reward if they are submitted anonymously.

Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for the $5,000 reward.

Tips can be called in at 210-224-STOP(7867) or by downloading P3 Tips in the App Store or Google Play.

