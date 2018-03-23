Earth Hour: Turn off your lights Saturday, save the world

SAN ANTONIO - Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement and shines light on the need for climate action.

Every year since it’s induction, people around the globe commit to turning off the lights for one hour.

Earth hour is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. local time in whatever area of the planet you live in.

This year Earth Hour celebrates 11 years of saving energy and raising awareness on the impact of climate change.

Iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, Space Needle, Las Vegas strip, Eiffel Tower and Big Ben all go dark for one hour in honor of Earth Hour.

Earth Hour supporters have successfully advocated for more climate-friendly laws and policies, such as those that have banned plastic in the World Heritage site of the Galapagos Islands, according to the website.

There are more ways to raise awareness and participate in Earth Hour than just turning the lights off. To become a part of the movement, click here.

“Now it’s up to us to maintain the momentum for action. Cities, companies and the American people need to pick up the mantle of leadership on climate action. Movements matter, and the Earth Hour movement is a global reminder that people are leading the transformation to a more prosperous and renewable future,” senior vice president of World Wildlife Fund Lou Leonard said.

