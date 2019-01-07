Earth, Wind & Fire to perform Majestic Theater

SAN ANTONIO - A funk and R&B group Earth, Wind and Fire announced they will be performing at the Majestic Theater this spring.

Earth, Wind and Fire will take stage on March 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $60 to $126. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Majestic Theater Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

They have scored eight number one hits, such as "September."

