Earthquake hits Jourdanton area, fails to shake up people

SAN ANTONIO - A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck early Friday morning about nine miles south of Jourdanton, The U.S. Geological Survey said.

But the tremor barely caused a shake-up among residents, many who were still asleep when the earth moved under them around 5:30 a.m.

"I didn't hear anything. Nobody has come in and said anything," said Edna Lopez, who was working during the breakfast rush at Rock House Café.

Despite its name, there was no shaking at the popular taco shop.

Jeremy Smith, who was cutting grass outside the post office, said he also slept through it.

"Nope," he said. "Nothing woke me up."

Dispatchers at the Jourdanton Police Department and the Atascosa Sheriff's Office said they didn't receive any reports of damage, nor any calls about the quake from residents.

According to information from the U.S.G.S, that's not surprising.

A magnitude 3.1 quake typically is felt by very few people, usually those who are on higher floors of buildings.

In Jourdanton, someone might have had to be sitting on top of the water tower -- one of the city's tallest structures -- in order to have felt it.

Smith said hearing that there was an earthquake in Jourdanton isn't exactly earth-shattering news.

"I remember we had one about 15 years ago," he said.

One of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region struck in 1993 about 25 miles south of San Antonio. The quake was felt for hundreds of miles.

Lopez also recalls hearing about its effects.

"I know in some areas, especially down south, there were some cracked walls and some windows that were broken," she said.

Lopez is glad that this time around the shake-up was more of a hiccup.

