East Bexar chase ends with damaged patrol cruiser, suspects on the run

BEXAR COUNTY - A chase through East Bexar County ended with a damaged patrol vehicle and two suspects still on the run.

The chase began around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when deputies taking a report on a stolen RV spotted two suspects towing that same RV.

Sheriff's department Sgt. Herb Ward said deputies approached a black SUV with the suspects inside, but the men then fled sideswiping a deputy's vehicle.

Deputies began pursuit with the SUV towing the suspected stolen RV along FM 1516 in Converse, the sergeant said.

The suspects then got out and detached the RV with deputies still in pursuit and began speeding through East Bexar County neighborhoods.

They then turned into a subdivision off Binz-Engleman and drove through a green belt before bailing out of the SUV and running, Sgt. Ward said.

Deputies called for SAPD's Eagle helicopter to assist with the search, but weren't able to find the suspects.

Ward said the SUV the suspects were driving also turned up stolen.

They're now searching for those two suspects.

