East Side apartment fire leaves several residents without power

SAN ANTONIO - Some residents at the Place at Commerce Apartments were rushed out of their homes Saturday morning after the complex caught fire.

Firefighters said the fire started in the attic of a vacant apartment around 4:30 a.m. Residents said they heard noises, went outside and called authorities as soon as they saw smoke.

“We were watching a movie, and we had it hooked up to a speaker. Then all of the sudden, (we heard) a banging coming from upstairs (and) sounds like crackling at the same time, and no one lives up there, so I got curious,” said resident Christian Ramirez.

Ramirez started waking neighbors up, including his neighbor, Richard Esquivel.

"(My daughter) went and woke me up talking about, 'Somebody is knocking.' I’m like, 'That’s too early to be knocking,' so I looked out,” Esquivel said.

Esquivel assisted in alerting his neighbors to the fire and escaped the flames.

Residents of the apartment complex were without power for several hours, according to firefighters. Officials have not determined what caused the fire.

