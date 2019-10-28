East Side celebrates fourth annual Hallo-East block party

SAN ANTONIO - An East Side community got a head start on Halloween festivities as a portion of North New Braunfels Avenue was closed Sunday for the fourth annual Hallo-East block party.

The event brings vendors together to hand out goods such as books, hot dogs and candy for families on the East Side.

Kids were decked out in costumes as they participated in games and activities throughout the day.

San Antonio for Growth on the East Side, or SAGE, hosts the celebration each year.

Their mission is to spotlight economic development, community engagement and public safety.

This year the East Side saw several shootings, but Tuesday Knight, who heads SAGE, says it’s a stigma they’re trying to erase.

Knight wants people to know the East Side is a “safe place” that continues to grow.

