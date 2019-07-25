East Side gangster, crack dealer convicted on federal charges

SAN ANTONIO - A once crack dealer and known East Side gang member is facing life in prison after a jury convicted him Thursday on federal drug and weapon charges.

The U.S. attorney's office announced the jury found Marcus Phillips, 32, guilty on charges possession with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of "crack" cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Phillips, a member of the East Terrace Gangsters, was found to be operating a stash house on the East Side for an undetermined amount of time, federal officials said in a news release.

Officials said a search warrant on the stash house in October 2017 led to the discovery of large amounts of cocaine – some of which was "crack" cocaine – the essentials needed to produce it.

San Antonio police said it also found two pistols, a rifle and more than $1,000 in cash.

Officials said the search warrant happened during a time of rising gang violence on the East Side. KSAT records also show Phillips' arrest occurred a month before multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, conducted raids in the same affected area.

On Nov. 17, 2017, 10 members of the same gang were indicted and arrested on suspicion of being involved in a crack cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Phillips remains in federal custody. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

The sentencing phase for Phillips is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

