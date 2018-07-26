East Side workers call on city to make 'dangerous' intersection safer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians who work near the corner of New Braunfels Avenue and East Commerce Street describe the busy intersection as "extremely dangerous," and they're calling on the city to make it safer.

Residents said they've heard of or witnessed dozens of accidents at the intersection, and the latest one happened Tuesday.

“There was no screeching. The drivers simply didn't see one another and just T-boned,” said Cait Womack, who has co-owned the building on one corner of the intersection for the past 18 years.

Womack said issues with the problem intersection have caused her to have to make repairs to her building.

“We've had two cars actually end up in the building because they're trying to avoid a collision coming through,” Womack said.

The traffic problem seemingly got worse over the years, as the area continued to develop.

“Now, St Philip's (College) is just behind us. There's a whole campus there that people are getting to class. There's a new eye center, the new entrance to Fort Sam,” Womack said.

San Antonio police said there have been at least 30 wrecks at the New Braunfels Avenue and East Commerce Street intersection within the past year.

“All you heard was a big ol' loud boom. I said, 'Uh-oh, accident.' I already knew," said Ramon Rodriguez, who works near the intersection.

Rodriguez and others hope something can be done to prevent crashes from happening.

“If a turn signal or an extra lane is going to make the difference, then we should do that,” Womack said.

There are bus stops at all four corners. Concerned citizens said it might help if the bus stops were moved back a litte bit.

KSAT 12 News contacted the city's Transportation and Capital Improvements division. Officials said they are looking into the issue, but, in the meantime, they urge everyone to report accidents by calling 311.

