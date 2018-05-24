Edison HS student arrested for bringing gun on campus, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - An Edison High School student was charged with a felony after bringing an unloaded gun to school, school official said.

The San Antonio Independent School District said the incident happened Tuesday.

A teacher notified campus police after a student said they saw the 11th-grade student with what looked like a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Campus police went to the student's home and found an unloaded handgun in his backpack. They did not find any ammunition.

"It is important to know that we are not aware of any threats having been made and we believe there was no intention to harm anyone," said Leslie Price, SAISD's chief communications officer. "However, it was incredibly foolish for a student to bring a weapon to campus, and there are significant consequences."

According to the letter, students were able to talk about the incident with teachers. Counselors will also be available to talk to any students who may still be frightened about the incident.

Additional staff members will be around the campus for the rest of the school year to provide a greater sense of security, according to the letter.

The male student was expelled, the district said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.