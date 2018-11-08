Breakdown Booth: KSAT's Courtney Friedman opens up about impact of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

SAN ANTONIO - On Oct. 27, a gunman opened fire on Jews in a Pittsburgh synagogue just because they were Jews. It has been deemed the most deadly attack on Jews in American history.

Days after the shooting, KSAT 12’s Courtney Friedman interviewed a local rabbi who once lived in Pittsburgh and went to the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Moved by the conversation, she stepped into the Breakdown Booth to open up about the interview, antisemitism, America and hope.

To see Courtney's Breakdown Booth story, click the video above.

What is Breakdown Booth?

KSAT News at 9 features a segment called Breakdown Booth, where reporters and KSAT content creators open up about stories that affected them or taught them something important. It offers a closer, more personal look at the issues shaping our community.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.