Eight immigrants without paperwork discovered in tractor-trailer

DEVINE, Texas - Authorities are searching for a driver of a tractor-trailer accused of transporting people suspected of living in the country illegally.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled the driver over in Devine around 8:30 a.m. Monday after the driver failed to stop at a weigh station on I-35 in Frio County.

The driver and a passenger in the cab ran from authorities and disappeared into a field of thick brush.

The trooper found eight men, all suspected of entering the country illegally, hidden inside the truck’s covered trailer.

Authorities are still searching for the driver and his passenger.

The eight men were released to U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.