El Paso mass shooting site turns into memorial

EL PASO, Texas - The site of the El Paso mass shooting has turned into a memorial for the victims of the horrific violence.

Since the day of the massacre that left 22 people dead and many more injured, visitors have flocked to an intersection by the Walmart where the shooting occurred to pay their respects.

Hundreds of people left words in English and Spanish of love, support and resolution on posters, sticky notes and crosses.

"I wrote, 'Rest in heaven. Blood or not, I still love you,'" said Tanika Tate, who visited the memorial.

Other messages left by supporters included, "El Paso Strong," "We Will Not Be Shaken" and "Let God Be With Us All."

Many mourners brought flowers, candles or other tokens.

"They convey just love, that's all. That's all I have. That's all we have," said Olga Novoa, who placed some flowers at the memorial.

Strangers stand united side by side at the memorial, paying their respects to their fellow citizens.

"It's amazing how El Paso ... we all come as one," Tate said.

