Elderly, disabled minister dies nearly 1 month after driver hit him, took off

SAN ANTONIO - An elderly, disabled minister died nearly a month after someone hit him as he crossed the road in his motorized wheelchair and drove off.

Eddie Gaston Jr. died at 81-years-old. The person who caused his dead still has not been caught.

His family said they won't relent on the fight to find out who did this to Eddie, because he'll never have the chance to.

On Monday, Gaston's cousin Gwen Phillips and nephew Henry Sweat went back to the block of Rigsby Avenue near South W.W. White road where their family's beloved patriarch was badly injured on November 25.

Family believes he was heading back to his apartment from the convenience store down the road. They said he went every day.

Police said as he headed south across Rigsby Avenue that Saturday night a black car hit him in his electric wheelchair and took off without helping him.

"It makes me wonder how you could do something like that," Phillips said.

Both of his legs were broken and his right ankle was crushed in the collision.

Gaston died in a rehab hospital on Jan. 6.

Police are looking for the driver who hit him. The black car had significant front end damage.

If the suspect is found, he or she will be charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

"We're just asking for any information you might have, whatever you saw, whether it leads to something or not," Phillips said.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.



