Elderly man escapes apartment fire, structure deemed total loss

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio police and fire departments were called out to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in the 600 block of North San Eduardo.

By the time firefighters arrived at approximately 12:14 a.m., the apartment was fully engulfed.

An elderly man who lives in the apartment was able to get out safely, according to police.

The structure is a total loss with an estimated value of $20K.

The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the fire chief.

