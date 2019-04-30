News

Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old San Antonio man

Finis Burks last seen Monday morning, disappearance poses threat to his health

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group

Police are searching for an elderly man who was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in San Antonio.

Police said Finis Burks, 94, weighs 160 pounds, is 6 feet tall, has gray hair and brown eyes and has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Burks was last seen wearing glasses, a striped multicolor dress shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, and he was driving a gray 2008 Ford Escape with Texas license plate number 34YWY8.

Officials said Burks’ disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Burks’ whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

