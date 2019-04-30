Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old San Antonio man

Police are searching for an elderly man who was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in San Antonio.

Police said Finis Burks, 94, weighs 160 pounds, is 6 feet tall, has gray hair and brown eyes and has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Burks was last seen wearing glasses, a striped multicolor dress shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, and he was driving a gray 2008 Ford Escape with Texas license plate number 34YWY8.

Officials said Burks’ disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Burks’ whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

