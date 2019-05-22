Bexar County commissioners approve new voting equipment

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The future of voting in Bexar County is near after new electronic voting equipment was approved Tuesday in Commissioners Court.

The new equipment will help voters verify their decisions on paper.

Voters will make their selections on the ExpressVote touch screen voting unit. Once a voter has made his or her choices, they print out their ballot card and double-check the selections.

When a person is ready to cast a vote, all the voter will have to do is place their ballot card into the precinct tabulator.

The new machines are expected to be in polling sites this November.

