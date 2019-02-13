ELECTIONS: Fred Rangel (R), Ray Lopez (D) head to runoff election for House District 125 seat

SAN ANTONIO - The race for the vacant seat for State House District 125 is now headed to a special election runoff.

Republican Fred Rangel and Democrat Ray Lopez, the two candidates with the majority of the votes, will face off in the near future.

The race was crowded with five candidates on the ballot, so many people expected a runoff.

Rangel took the lead with about 37 percent of the votes. He also received the endorsement of Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

It was a close call for Lopez with a little over 19 percent of the votes.

Rangel said education, teacher pay and tax reform will be his focus if he’s elected.

Lopez said he will continue fighting for more transportation improvement funding, which he said he's been doing for the past year or so as part of the San Antonio Mobility Coalition.

“People are not just wound up. You get them going. They need to believe in what you are doing. They believe in the message and the need of the community,” Rangel said.

“I said earlier to somebody, 'I never knew how special special elections were.' They are. This upcoming election is certainly going to be more traditional, but we're still going to attack with the same amount of vigor, as we did with this one," Lopez said.

House District 125 encompasses part of the West Side of San Antonio between Loop 1604 and just west of downtown.

Only about 5,000 voters turned out for the special election.

Abbott will decide the date of the special runoff election.

UPDATE: Get the latest election results for this race below.

NAME PARTY TOTAL VOTES PERCENT EARLY VOTES PERCENT Steve Huerta DEMOCRAT 395 6.46% 279 7.51% Ray Lopez DEMOCRAT 1,186 19.41% 706 19.00% Fred A. Rangel REPUBLICAN 2,319 37.96% 1,354 36.45% Coda Rayo-Garza DEMOCRAT 1.164 19.05% 660 17.77% Arthur "Art" Reyna DEMOCRAT 1045 17.10% 715 19.25% Race Total 4,649 3,714 Precincts Reported 60/60 100%

