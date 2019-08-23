Cibolo councilman no longer running for reelection after discovering error on application

CIBOLO, Texas - A Cibolo councilman announced he is no longer on the ballot for the upcoming general election because of an error on his part.

On his Facebook page, Brian Byrd posted a picture of his application saying he failed to fill out part of the document for placement on the ballot.

While Byrd can apply to be a write-in candidate, he said he will not be running for reelection.

Byrd posted the following statement on his page:

"Mr. Reggie Bone will now be unopposed as the only candidate for District 3. I challenge all Citizens and especially District 3 residents to rally behind him to ensure OUR success. Mr. Bone will have my support and prayers as he will carry out his Oath of Office next year."

