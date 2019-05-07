Elections administrator: Past mayoral runoffs had higher turnout

SAN ANTONIO - Based on prior mayoral runoffs in San Antonio, the voter turnout has been higher than in the original election, said Jacque Callanen, Bexar County Elections Department administrator.

“Not by tons, but it was higher,” Callanen said.

She said that, last Saturday, there were about 900,000 people eligible to vote, but only 110,000 cast their ballot.

“That’s like 1 in 10, just maybe 1 in nine,” Callanen said.

She said if that holds true in the runoff on June 8, only a fraction of voters will decide who will be the mayor and who will hold seats in City Council districts 2, 4 and 6.

Callanen said it’s up to the campaigns to bring out the vote, but, other than in voting for mayor, the council districts traditionally have lower turnouts than those on San Antonio’s North Side.

DISTRICT TOTAL VOTES 9 18,354 10 14,074 8 13,323 7 12,793 1 10,088 6 9,901 3 7,678 2 5,766 5 5,198 4 5,150

The turnout last Saturday was about 6,000 votes lower than in the last municipal election, Callanen said, with 2,000 fewer early votes, 2,000 fewer mail-in ballots and 2,000 fewer voters on the day of the election.

Callanen said the 11% turnout was about what she’d predicted.

“I don’t want to say it’s disappointing, but it’s about what we see in the spring elections. There’s so much going on,” Callanen said.

She said the same will likely hold true on June 8, with high school and college graduations and families leaving for summer vacation when the school year ends.

Callanen said early voting begins May 28, the day after Memorial Day.

Since the runoff won’t include other entities holding elections, Callanen said, the Elections Department will have fewer early voting sites, mainly at public libraries, and fewer polling sites.

“We’ll begin making those adjustments soon,” she said.

