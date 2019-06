LEON VALLEY, Texas - A former Leon Valley council member, who was voted out by one vote in the May city election, has filed a lawsuit regarding voter irregularities.

David Edwards had asked for a recount, but the results were unchanged.

The lawsuit, which was filed on May 28, was discussed in a meeting Tuesday.

Edwards said the case will be expedited and should be resolved within 45 days.

