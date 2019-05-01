Four candidates vying to replace District 6 incumbent Greg Brockhouse in May 4 election

SAN ANTONIO - A disability attorney, a certified public accountant, an after-school program administrator and a congressional aide are the four candidates vying for the District 6 City Council seat held by incumbent Greg Brockhouse, who is running for mayor.

This is the second time Melissa Cabello Havrda, a disability attorney, has run for the seat, having come within a few hundred votes of beating the incumbent once before.

“I truly believe in representative government,” Havrda said. “I’m their voice at City Hall, not my own.”

Robert “Bobby” Herrera, now a congressional aide, is running to reclaim the District 6 seat he held in the 1990s when he had a troubled tenure on the City Council.

Herrera said that when his son was killed in a 2003 crash on Loop 1604, “It really opened up my eyes big-time. He was always telling me, ‘Go back to the people. Keep serving them no matter what.'”

Mario Adame, who oversees an after-school program in the Northside Independent School District, said he wants to be an advocate for the next generation.

“Whether it’s job training or feeling safe in their community, (I want) to be more eco-friendly, take care of the environment -- most importantly, because we are growing," Adame said.

Andy Greene, a CPA who has worked at City Hall with the incumbent, said the City Council has been deeply divided.

“I want to be the one to bring it together,” Greene said. “If we gave a more centric council, we can get a lot more done at City Council.”

