LEON VALLEY, Texas - With early voting set to begin Monday, the two candidates vying for the House District 125 seat spoke with voters ahead of the special runoff election.

Democrat Ray Lopez and Republican Fred Rangel are sprinting to the finish line to fill the seat left open by Rep. Justin Rodriguez.

Traditionally, special election runoffs get little voter attendance. Both candidates are knocking on doors, making phone calls and attending forums such as the one hosted in Leon Valley on Tuesday night.

The event put on by the League of Women Voters of San Antonio is aimed at getting voters informed about the candidates that will represent them in Austin.

The crowd heard where Lopez and Rangel stand on issues such as abortion, Medicaid, paid sick leave and education funding.

Lopez said transportation funding is on the top of his list. He pointed to Bandera Road as a street that needs state funding to become more user-friendly.

“I’m anxious to get this over with, not because of the fast spring but because I want to get to Austin to make a difference. We’ve got some important issues we want to address,” he said.

The candidates said they have been working hard to stay up to date on the current bills being introduced on which they will vote on if they win. Whoever wins will not have enough time to introduce new bills this legislative session.

For Rangel, education funding is an important issue of which he's keeping track. He has been endorsed by the Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as well as other Republicans.

“I’m grateful for the constituents for their participation in this race because we have seen a swelling of the participation in the constituents,” Rangel said.

Early voting starts Monday. The special runoff election will be March 12. The winner will represent the district for the next two years.

