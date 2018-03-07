Lyle Larson wins GOP nomination for state District 122 representative seat

SAN ANTONIO - The primary race for State District 122 was a key race in this election, with incumbent Rep. Lyle Larson, securing the Republican nomination.

"(Fails) conceded, so I feel good about where we're at. We had a lot of enthusiasm over at the polls over the course of the day.," Larson said.

In February, Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Fails.

Abbott released a video Feb. 5, stating Fails would "be a valuable ally in the fight for conservative values in Texas."

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, Larson said, "None of us knew (Fails) was a Republican until he announced for this race."

“Obviously, I was a rookie. This is the first time I've run a political race. There’s been a lot to learn. It’s been an enjoyable ride,” Fails said. “And I hope that Lyle can see that there was support on this side and he'll understand some of the issues whenever he goes back to Austin.”

The Democratic candidate, Claire Barnett, ran unopposed in the primary and will face Larson on Election Day on Nov. 6.

