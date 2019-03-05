May 4, 2019 San Antonio mayoral election race results -- view here

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday, May 4, 2019, is the general election in San Antonio. At the top of the ballot: the race for San Antonio mayor.
Important Election Dates
Monday, April 22, 2019: FIRST day of Early Voting.
Friday, April 26, 2019: Holiday - Municipal and County Offices Closed.
Tuesday, April 30, 2019: LAST day of Early Voting.
Saturday, May 4, 2019: Election Day
San Antonio Mayoral candidates
- John Velasquez
- Ron Nirenberg
- Matt Piña
- Michael "Commander" Idrogo
- Greg Brockhouse
- Tim Atwood
- Carlos Castanuela
- Bert Cecconi
- Antonio "Tony" Diaz
