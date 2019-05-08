Registration for city runoff election ends Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning to vote in the city runoff election June 8, Thursday is your last chance to register.

Residents residing within the city of San Antonio are eligible to register to vote in the election, which will decide the races for mayor and City Council districts 2, 4 and 6.



Voter registration applications are available at the city clerk's office at 719 S. Santa Rosa Ave. or 114 W. Commerce St. and all public libraries.

For voter registration information, call the Bexar County Elections Office at 210-335-VOTE (8683).



Early voting will begin May 28 and end June 4.

