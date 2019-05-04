San Antonio voters to elect mayor, City Council members

SAN ANTONIO - Voters in San Antonio head to the polls Saturday to elect a mayor and City Council members.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is facing a challenge from eight candidates, most notably, District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse.

KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester, who has been covering local politics for many years, believes the race will be close.

"If you would have told me three months ago that the mayor's race would be close, I would not have believed you," Spriester said. "But there have been some certain things that have happened in the past few months that have transpired to give Greg Brockhouse some real breathing room, here. I think it's neck-and-neck, now ... and I think we will be headed for a runoff on Saturday."

Spriester said a runoff may not bode well for Nirenberg.

"I think Ron Nirenberg needs to win on Saturday. I think he needs to get to 50 percent, plus one. Runoffs have not been good for incumbents," he said.

Your Questions Answered: San Antonio's May 4 city election

Spriester also said a couple of City Council races maybe close, including District 1, where incumbent Robert Trevino could face a tough challenge from Justin Holley. He also thinks that incumbent District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry could have trouble with Reinette King.

Be sure to join Spriester, anchor Myra Arthur and a panel of guests from 7-8 p.m. for a live election version of Spriester's Session, where they will monitor and analyze election results.

Also, be sure to check KSAT.com throughout the event for the latest results.

Various municipalites and schools boards will also be hosting elections.

Click here for a sample ballot for Bexar County

If you're wondering where you can vote, click here for a link to polling places.

What to bring to the polling site:

There are seven acceptable forms of identification registered voters can bring to the polls:

Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

United States military ID card with a photo

United States citizenship certificate with a photo or a United States passport

These documents may be expired up to four years. For voters age 70 or older, there is no limit on the expiration of identification.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.