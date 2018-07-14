See who's running for state Senate District 19 seat

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting begins Monday for the state Senate District 19 seat that was left vacant after former state Sen. Carlos Uresti resigned amid his fraud conviction.

The former Democratic senator is headed to prison to serve a 12-year sentence.

Uresti held the seat for more than a decade, but someone new will now have to step in.

Early voting ends on July 27. The election is set for July 31.

The following are the candidates running for Uresti’s seat:

For more information on these candidates, click on their names to be directed to their websites.

Jesse Alaniz (Republican):

Peter Flores (Republican):

Pete Gallego (Democrat):

Roland Gutierrez (Democrat):

Charlie Urbina Jones (Democrat):

Carlos Antonio Raymond (Republican):

Tomas Uresti (Democrat):

Tony Valdivia (Libertarian):

