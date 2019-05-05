Several incumbents reclaim San Antonio City Council seats

SAN ANTONIO - It was an early, confident lead for several San Antonio City Council incumbents in the May 4 general election.

The night started off with District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino taking more than 59% of the vote, District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran with more than 58% of the vote, District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales with more than 66% of the vote, District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval garnering 67% of the vote, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez with more than 58% of the vote, District 9 Councilman John Courage with more than 53% of the vote and District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry with more than 65% of the vote.

As the night progressed, Election Day voting numbers began coming in and shaping the competition.

District 1 incumbent Roberto Trevino won his race with 60% of the vote, with 5,750 total votes.

District 3 incumbent Rebecca Viagran won her race with 58% of the vote, with 4,253 votes.

District 5 incumbent Shirley Gonzales won her race with 66% of the vote, with 3,286 total votes.

District 7 incumbent Ana Sandoval won her race with 68% of the vote, with 8,478 votes.

District 8 incumbent Manny Pelaez won his race with 58% of the vote, with 7,177 votes.

District 9 incumbent John Courage won his race with 54% of the vote, with 9,408 votes.

District 10 incumbent Clayton Perry won his race with 64% of the vote, with 8,558 votes.

