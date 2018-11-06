Steve Allison, Celina Montoya race to fill Rep. Joe Straus' seat

SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday night, for the first time in more than 13 years, someone other than Joe Straus will be named the representative for District 121 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Republican Steve Allison and Democrat Celina Montoya represent the two major parties in the race for the seat, and Mallory Olfers is running as a Libertarian.

Republican Rep. Joe Straus has held the seat since winning a 2005 special election. He has served as speaker of the Texas House since 2009, but announced last year he would not be seeking re-election.

Though either Montoya or Allison would be newcomers to statewide political office, both lay claim to experience they believe would translate to the job.

Allison, a business attorney, has served on the Alamo Heights Independent School District school board and on the VIA board.

Montoya is the vice president of community and government relations at Alamo Fireworks, her family's business, and is a past president of the Junior League of San Antonio.

Montoya was the only Democrat to run for the District 121 seat, while Allison edged out five other Republican hopefuls, eventually winning the nomination in a May runoff against Matt Beebe.

The three-way race will determine who replaces Straus, who was seen as a moderate Republican. The speaker occasionally clashed with his own party, including over last session's controversial "bathroom bill," which he opposed, and the State Republican Executive Committee even went so far as to censure him, concurring with a resolution adopted by the Bexar County GOP.

With U.S. Highway 281 running along the western border and Austin Highway and I-35 to the east, District 121 stretches from Terrell Hills, Alamo Heights and Olmos Park into unincorporated Bexar County at the northern edge.

