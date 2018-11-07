Hurd declares victory over Ortiz Jones in U.S. House District 23 race

SAN ANTONIO - A battle for the 23rd congressional district has ended with Republican Will Hurd claiming victory to his seat once again, defeating Democratic challenger Gina Ortiz Jones.

Hurd, who has been representing the district since 2014 and was re-elected in 2016, is a San Antonio native and former CIA agent. He is one of just seven black House Republicans.

First-time candidate Ortiz Jones, a Filipina-American, is a former Air Force intelligence officer who served during the Iraq War. She is also a member of the LGBTQ community and served during the during the "don't ask, don't tell" policy.​

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.