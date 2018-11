SAN ANTONIO - Republican Chip Roy on Tuesday was declared winner in the race for U.S. House District 21, beating out Democratic challenger Joseph Kopser.

Roy will replace longtime Republican representative Lamar Smith, who did not seek reelection.

Roy will represent District 21, which runs along the western edge of Interstate 35, north of San Antonio, through West Austin. The area blankets a wide swath of the Texas Hill Country.

