Electric scooter giant recalls more scooters amid fears of them breaking apart

More electric scooters are being pulled off the streets following another major recall by Lime, one of the nation’s largest scooter companies.

This is the second recall by the company after it pulled thousands of scooters weeks ago after learning that some of its vehicles' batteries could catch fire.

This latest recall comes after reports that the scooters might break apart due to repeated abuse, according to The Washington Post.

The Post reported that concerns surfaced internally from people picking up and charging the vehicles, and from users posting images of broken Lime scooters on social media.

The photos posted on social media show Lime scooters with cracked or broken baseboards.

The company announced the affected scooters will be decommissioned but did not say how many units were being recalled or in what cities they are being used.

.@311DCgov Broken/abandoned Lime scooter at 13th and East Capitol, on the Lincoln Park sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/IhkADFDIFd — Emily Beth (@emilydd214) November 5, 2018

Hi Lime! Someone played “Transformers” with one of your scooters.



(Broken scooter in the entrance to the Retiro Park, close to O’donnell street 1)@_LimeAID @limebike pic.twitter.com/y0oWyyrq56 — Acu (@PAcunaBatalla) November 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.