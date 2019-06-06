Electrical fire at Mission Park Apartments

SAN ANTONIO - A 911 call came in at 6:30 p.m. for a structural fire that occurred at the Mission Park Apartments on the South Side.

It appears to have been an electrical fire that came from a power outlet in the apartment’s kitchen, according to the resident who was home at the time of the fire. He managed to evacuate the unit safely and call the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but heavy smoke had already damaged the entire apartment.

The resident claims he called maintenance two days ago to report that the outlets in his apartment were not working properly and they did not send a crew to make any repairs.

Mission Park Apartment maintenance will be evaluating the property.

Alone and disabled, the resident is displaced and needs to find shelter.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.