Electrical fire damages Northwest Side apartment bedroom

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical issue likely caused a fire inside a bedroom at an apartment complex on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. at the PARC at Wall Street Apartments, located in the 11700 block of Wall Street, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from inside the bedroom. A neighbor on the second floor of the building said he and his roommates smelled something similar to burnt plastic just before hearing the fire alarm.

Officers with San Antonio police broke down the apartment door to get inside, as the renters were found to be not home.

Authorities say no one was hurt by the fire. A damage estimate is not currently known.

