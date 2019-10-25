Electrical fire damages Northwest Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical fire has forced the closure of a Northwest Side restaurant early Friday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just before 6:30 a.m. at the Taqueria El Patron restaurant in the 7900 block of Bandera Road, not far from Guilbeau Road on the city's Northwest Side.

Firefighters said employees arrived at work and reported seeing smoke in the attic.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly with minimal damage to the attic and roof.

The restaurant will be closed for at least a day while crews clean up.

The damage is estimated at $6,000.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.